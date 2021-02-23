Man shot in stomach, collapses near Brooklyn subway station: Police

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Malcolm X Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant.
They say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the stomach by an unidentified man during a dispute.
According to officials, the shooting victim was able to walk 15 minutes in the sub-freezing temperatures where he collapsed near the Flushing Avenue subway station.
However, those on the scene tell Eyewitness News that the victim possibly took the J train and rode it to the Flushing Avenue train station where he collapsed.
The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip