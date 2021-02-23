Man shot in stomach, collapses near Brooklyn subway station: Police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach following a dispute in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Malcolm X Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant.

They say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the stomach by an unidentified man during a dispute.

According to officials, the shooting victim was able to walk 15 minutes in the sub-freezing temperatures where he collapsed near the Flushing Avenue subway station.

However, those on the scene tell Eyewitness News that the victim possibly took the J train and rode it to the Flushing Avenue train station where he collapsed.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

