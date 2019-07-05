Shooting victim flips car while driving to hospital in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A shooting victim flipped his car while trying to drive himself to the hospital in Brooklyn Friday morning.
The victim was shot in the abdomen just after 3:30 a.m.
When he tried to drive away, possibly to get to the hospital, he lost control of his car at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights and overturned.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
