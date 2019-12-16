Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into Connecticut classroom

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- A bullet whizzed into a classroom filled with 11 children Monday, somehow missing everyone in the room as a shooting outside the school left one man injured.

Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive.

His name was not released, but officials said he was an acquaintance of the student's mother and a caregiver for the child.

Police also said the victim had been acquitted of a murder charge, was recently released from prison and was a suspect in "numerous" shootings.

Authorities were searching for the shooter Monday afternoon. The motive wasn't immediately clear.

Assistant Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the shooter had no regard for children and adults at the school.

"Whatever the beef is between the innocent victims and the suspects, the community was put in danger here," she said.

Dominguez added the victim will no longer be allowed to care for the child.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new havenfairfield countyschool shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet
Union boss sorry after saying murdered student was buying drugs
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Family, friends, fellow officers mourn NJ officer at wake
Show More
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout due in court
Queens subway slashing: New video of suspect
Lawsuit: Bloomberg's sexist remarks fostered degrading culture
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Undocumented workers can apply for NY driver's licenses
More TOP STORIES News