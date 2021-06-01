Shootings across all 5 NYC boroughs leave 1 dead, 15 wounded in 6 hours

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there were nine shooting incidents, four of them in Brooklyn, with a total of 15 victims.
The incident that turned deadly happened at 10:30 p.m. at 123rd and Lexington in East Harlem, where the teen was short in the torso and a 30-year-old man shot in the knee.
Both were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and there have been no arrests.
About two and half hours earlier in Bushwick, five people were shot outside a bodega.
Authorities say it appeared to be Trinitarios gang members shooting at a rival gang, and some of the victims may be arrested.
Additional shootings between 4:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Monday included victims in each of the other New York City boroughs. They are described as follows:
--4:45 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle at 145th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. He was taken Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.
--5:40 p.m.: A 35-year-old man was shot at Eighth Avenue at West 143rd Street in Harlem. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
--6 p.m.: A man in his 20s was shot in front of 835 Nostrand Avenue, at President Street, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
--7:50 p.m.: Five men were shot in front of a bodega at 735 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 38-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Three taken Wyckoff Heights Hospital by private means, and the fourth went to Elmhurst Hospital Center. The fifth victim arrived at hospital later. Three Hispanic males fled the scene.
--8:30 p.m.: Two people were shot at 231 Steuben Street in Concord section of Staten Island. A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg. They were taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.
--10:30 p.m.: A 15-year-old was shot in the torso and a 30-year-old man in the right knee. They were taken to Harlem Hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead.
--10:40 p.m.: A 58-year-old man was shot in the shoulder at East 157th Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx. The victim is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.
Despite the violence, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he still believes the city's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will help reduce crime.
"We are coming out of COVID, we are going to turn the tide," he said. "Recovery is going to help move public safety, public safety is going to help move recovery."
Anyone with information about any of these cases is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
