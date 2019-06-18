Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating shootings at two separate locations in Newark Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead and four others wounded.The gunfire broke out at about 4 p.m. in the downtown area.Three people were shot in the vicinity of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Spruce Street.One man was killed, while the two other victims are hospitalized in stable condition.A short time later, two people were shot on South Orange Avenue. Both are in stable condition.Witnesses in the area reported hearing 13-14 gunshots and saw people running for cover.There is no word yet on whether the shootings are related.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police are at the scene, and the area is closed off for the investigation.Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24 hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877695-4867).----------