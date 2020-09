New York City shootings: NYPD investigates 3 killings in 3 hours

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Wednesday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was another night of violence in New York City.The NYPD is investigating three deadly shootings in less than three hours Wednesday night into Thursday.One was outside a funeral home in Washington Heights.It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at West 175 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.Police arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.A short time earlier, there was a fatal shooting at the Amsterdam Houses on Manhattan's Upper West Side A 44-year-old man was found shot inside the building at 70 Amsterdam Avenue and later pronounced dead.And a third shooting left one person dead in Flatbush, Brooklyn.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the face in the unit block of Martense Street and died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County.There have been no arrests in any of these cases.----------