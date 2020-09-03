New York City shootings: NYPD investigates 3 killings in 3 hours

The NYPD is investigating three deadly shootings in less than three hours Wednesday night into Thursday.
One was outside a funeral home in Washington Heights.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at West 175 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.
Police arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.
A short time earlier, there was a fatal shooting at the Amsterdam Houses on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
A 44-year-old man was found shot inside the building at 70 Amsterdam Avenue and later pronounced dead.
And a third shooting left one person dead in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the face in the unit block of Martense Street and died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County.
There have been no arrests in any of these cases.
