Shopper robbed of bags inside Macy's Herald Square

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday inside Macy's in Herald Square.

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a shopper inside the Herald Square Macy's.

The robbery happened Saturday just before 6 p.m.

Police say one thief punched the 46-year-old man in the face and grabbed his bags while the other acted as a lookout.

The two ran away into the 34th Street Subway Station.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black hooded jacket with orange lines and black pants.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black sweater with white stripes, black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

