Reopen NY: Tips to shop smart as stores close amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pandemic has taken a toll on many retailer and thousands of stores are not expected to reopen -- it's sad news for business owners and their employees, but it could also impact customers too.While there will be bargains, there are also some warnings about potentially losing reward points and credit from your favorites stores."Just because a company is closing stores doesn't mean that company is going out of business." That's the gospel according to retail expert Michael Bonebright of Dealnews.com.What does this does mean, according to Dealnews, is deals -- if you shop smart.Stores closing for good like Pier One will be liquidating."Everything has to go, we are selling the fixtures, it's all over," Bonebright said.Other retailers reorganizing will have closing sales at outlets which aren't performing well."Shop these stores' closing sales. It's a great time stock up on last season clothes," Bonebright said.Express, Game Stop and Bed Bath and Beyond are all reducing brick and mortar models."Right now you can shop Bed Bath and Beyond for up to 75 percent off in the clearance section," says Bonebright.Most closing sales events last 5 to 7 weeks. During the first week, shoppers will find discounts of 10-15 percent off. Then midway it goes up to half off. And during their final days, you could discounts of 80 percent off."What you want to do is wait," Bonebright said. "This is marathon, not a sprint."But Bonebright says don't wait to buy."If you hear a store you love is going out of business, go ahead and spend your gift cards and store credits."Many shops opening after being closed for COVID are giving 30-day deadlines to use store credit. If a store is in bankruptcy, all bets could be off.Currently Modell's is not accepting any new orders online.Aside from useless merchandise credit, you may find reward points are no longer valid, gift cards not accepted and promo codes and coupons not usable."When Sears' Shop Your Way rewards was canceled because so many stores went out of business, people just lost that store credit," said Bonebright.If you don't want to go the store and would rather shop online, be aware fulfillment may be unreliable. This could lead to items in your cart disappearing, your order being canceled, or worst case: not arriving.