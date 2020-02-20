Shopping

Contigo recalls 5.7-million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

Close to 6-million children's water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids.

The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

Officials say they received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching.

Consumers are now advised to stop using the bottles right away.

But the statement says they can reach out to Contigo to receive a replacement.

These water bottles were affected by another recall last August when consumers received replacement lids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in NJ
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Don't fall for these coronavirus-related scams
AccuWeather: More clouds, chilly
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
8 killed in shootings in Germany, suspect dead
Search on for gunman after man, woman shot in Queens
More TOP STORIES News