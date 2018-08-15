SHOPPING

Sneaky splurge: 6-year-old girl buys giant stack of toys from Amazon without parents' permission

A sneaky 6-year-old got her hands on mom and dad's Amazon account, and Caitlin spent $350 on toys before her parents figured out what she had done.

The moment was captured when the toys were delivered the next day, in a stack of boxes as tall as the pint-sized online shopper.

A cousin said Caitlin's mom allowed her to buy one doll, but that simple purchase sparked the shopping spree.

Mom and dad returned everything, and Caitlin is now grounded and forbidden from using the internet for one month.

