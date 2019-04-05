7 On Your Side: April's hottest deals

If you're looking to splurge and spend that tax refund on shopping, you're in luck -- a new month means a new round of deals.
April is showered with good deals, but you may take a bath if you don't know what to buy and what not to buy.
Vacuum deals:
Spring is the time to clean up on vacuum deals, sweep up savings: half off a Dyson cordless and a Shark navigator is just $89, it's usually $180.
All things winter on sale:
April showers signal sale signs to sprout up and anything winter is marked to move. At independent shops like Mt. Kisco Sports to big chains like Dick's Sporting Goods, name brands are half off or more.
Consumer Expert Janice Lieberman says savvy shoppers know to stock up now for next year's coats.
"If you go the clearance racks and see something your kids can wear next year, you know they're growing, grab all the winter wear you can get," Lieberman said.
Get thrifty:
Also, where you shop is key this month. Consider thrift stores or consignment shops to score on designer duds deeply discounted.
Pam DeBlasio, owner of Past and Present in Closter, New Jersey, says you find the best deals and the widest variety on Mondays and Tuesdays.
"You have your customers who have cleaned out their closet on the weekend," DeBlasio said. "They either drop off on Monday or they dropped off over the weekend."
Makeup markdowns:
Makeup is marked down in April too. It's time to trash those old lipsticks and stubby liners and get fresh for spring.
Beauty chains like Ulta and Blue Mercury rolled out spring shopping incentives.
Just don't close the deal on something for Dad; tools and grills are tempting as the weather warms up, but much cheaper later.
Other items to avoid in April if you're looking for a new appliance, bed or mattress, you're better off holding off until May. Memorial day will feature some of the cheapest prices of the year outside of Black Friday.
