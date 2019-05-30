7 On Your Side: Best bargains of June

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer is nearly here, but not everything for summer is on sale in June.
So timing is important this month. Some standout dates include National Donut Day next Friday June 7 - look for free donuts at national chains and local bakeries.
And dad's big day is Sunday June 16!
It's time to drill down on deals for dad. Fathers Day discounts on power tools are plenty.
Lowe's also takes over for Sears, servicing Craftsman tools and honoring warranties.
Another June best bet - air conditioners. Look for them in the center aisle on sale now. If you wait until July or August, the prices will go up with the mercury.
When you're done cooling down, heat things up with some sexy lingerie on sale.
Consumer expert Janice Lieberman says just don't drive off on a power mower or fire up a brand new grill yet.
And look for secret deals on popular Yeti products, coolers and cups to keep you cool all summer.
What's no secret at Dicks Sporting Goods is the summer golf event. Get dad a new set of clubs.
A couple of takeaways on what NOT to buy in June.
First, hold off on calling "Alexa." Amazon Echo products will go on sale in July during Amazon Prime Day, which we expect will be around mid-month.
Also, wait on laptops. Believe it or not, "back to school" sales start in July.
