7 On Your Side: Best buys for March

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --At first glance, March is not spectacular for shopping. There are no three-days weekends and the weather can be turbulent, but for some reason, it's a good month to get a discount gift card.
We spotted $100 iTunes gift cards for just $85, and you don't need the luck of the Irish to score lots of deals during the ides of March.
Don't wait until the parade on March 17, because Dealnews' Janice Lieberman says you can get lucky with discounts all month long.
"Lucky you on St. Patty's Day," she said. "There will be sales. They gotta get you into the store and excited for some reason."
And what's more exciting.than frozen food? It's National Frozen Food Month in March, which means 10 percent off, so get your fill in the freezer aisle and save big.
And for dessert, chocolate is up to 90 percent off.
"Chocolate is sweet anytime of the year, especially now, for your Easter basket," Lieberman said.
And you can look fantastic on the bunny slope, Lieberman says, because from apparel to sporting gear, winter is on sale.
So pack up your new suitcase and go, because Dealnews says stores routinely drop luggage prices in March.
If snow isn't your thing, bring your new bag and sail off on a cruise. It's known as the Black Friday for travel agents when it comes to cruises, and you can get away to the Bahamas for under $200.
Just don't go wild on spring and summer apparel to wear on the cruise deck, because it's not on sale yet.
What else should you hold off on for now? The best prices for lingerie are during June and July, and wait to buy Android phones. Prices usual drop after the Mobile World Congress in February.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip