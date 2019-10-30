7 On Your Side: November Best Bets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're still a month away from Thanksgiving, but some Black Friday savings begin this week.
What should you look for, and what should you avoid this November?
7 On Your Side has a look at the month's Best Bets.
Wave goodbye to all the costumes, candy and spooky scary decor.
Halloween is half off beginning November 1 at places like Spirit Halloween and will drop along with the temps throughout the month, along with prices on pumpkins, mums and hardy fall plants to enjoy even past the first frost.
November is also the time to clean up on vacuum deals.
Consumer expert Janice Lieberman has looked at all the deals for the coming month.
She says Veterans Day, November 11, will bring great military discounts at retailers and restaurants, but sales will be modest compared to Black Friday.
The day after Thanksgiving, November 29th this year, is when shoppers give thanks for a frenzy of deals. But many retailers like P.C. Richard and Son are getting in on the action early.
"They're offering Black Friday prices today so you don't have to get into that frenzy," says Lieberman.
If the price drops, the local chain guarantees to refund the difference plus price match the competition.
So Janice advises, do your research and cross your Ts. As in TVs and Tech. Electronics are a best bet for Black Friday.
It's not the best time of the year to get a new large appliance, but prices will be slashed on all sorts of smaller kitchen gadgets.
Smart home technology will be popular gifts which means for things like the Ring, which don't need to go on sale to sell, look for giveaways and add ons.
It's not time to bundle up. Winter apparel is expensive this month, and ditto for game consoles, luggage and jewelry.
You'll want to wait on those items, but do not hesitate a moment longer on booking airfare for a New Year's Eve getaway.
Airfare comparer Hopper say hop on cheap airfare quick if you want to ring in 2020 somewhere cool in style.
