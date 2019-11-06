7 On Your Side: Tips for getting cash back on holiday shopping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The holiday shopping season is well underway and there are not only lots of ways to save money this year, there are always ways to get some money back.
We have some tips and dates you need to know.
There are a lot fewer shopping days betweenThanksgiving and Christmas this year so you may want to get a head start, and you can do that starting at midnight.
On Thursday, for 24 hours, hundreds of retailers are offering cash back with your purchases through the online saving destination Retailmenot.
If you have an eye on an item for a gift, this is an opportunity to snag it before it possibly sells out, plus get money back before the holidays.
RetailMeNot is trying to create a new holiday, launching Cash Back Day on the first Thursday of every November.
Hundreds of retailers, from big box stores like Home Depot, services like CVS photo, and online sites Amazon and Overstock.com are offering up to 20 percent cash back on what you buy.
It works like this: create a free account with Retailmenot, click activate cash back, then shop on your favorite store's website as usual.
"The money you earn will be back in your wallet before the holiday," says Retailmenot shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll, who says it will take 45 days and the money you get back will go in your account. You can even cash it out to Paypal or Venmo.
Luxury stores are in on Cash Back Day action. Bergdorf Goodman is offering 18 % back and Intermix 17 %. You can even book a hotel stay at Hilton.com and get money back.
Sara suggests looking into store memberships now. They usually last a year and you can stretch your saving into next year's holiday shopping.
"Take for instance Bed Bath and Beyond," she said. "They have a Beyond Plus program It is $29 a year which affords you free shipping on everthing you might buy on the internet. It also affords you 20% off on every purchase."
To get more of those coupons and codes right to your inbox or social media feeds, sign up for email alerts and start "liking".
"Make sure you're friending and following all of your favorite brands, retailers, stores on social media because it's there that you're going to find friends and family deals and that's how you unlock all those secret coupon codes," said Sara.
Cash Back Day is November 7th, starting at midnight.
Other key dates:
--November 29 to December 2: Black Friday/Cyber Monday
--November 30: Small Business Saturday: score deals when you shop at your favorite local small businesses.
--December 14: Free Shipping Day - free shipping from hundreds of retailers with a guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.
--December 22-30: Hanukkah
--December 25: Christmas is on a Wednesday this year.
