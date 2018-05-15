7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Tips for wedding season savings

Nina Pineda reports on ways to save money for a wedding.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Wedding season is here, and while it's wonderful to see family and friends tie the knot, it can also take a toll on your wallet.

But whether you are in the wedding or a guest, there are ways to save money.

According to The Knot, the average wedding guest spends nearly $900. And if you're in the bridal party, those averages climb to more than $1,100. Between the showers and the parties and the gifts, you could go broke.

Consumer Expert Andrea Woroch suggests reaching out to other invited guests to save on travel. See if you can road trip together to split the cost getting there and sharing lodging, like a home rental instead of hotel.

Lock in a house to share, as using Airbnb instead of all those resort taxes and fees could save a lot of money.

Next, before you splurge on an expensive outfit, rent a formal dress, shoes, handbag, the works. "Rent the Runway" has thousands of choices and will deliver right to your door, or you can shop for fashion at a consignment shop.

This time of year, with spring cleaning, second hand shops see their most stylish designer brands for a fraction of the price.

If the couple is registered somewhere, shop around for a discount gift card. You can save an additional 10 to 20 percent off that kitchen gadget or sheet set.

Also, check websites like Retailmenot. You may be able to find the exact same items the couple registered for at a different store. Crate and Barrel had a $100 gift card available for just $88 bucks.

You can also look for cash back offers to put some cash back in your pocket. Sears offers $75 back on a purchase of $350 or more.

Next, before you book anything, do an online search to look for coupons and promo codes for hotels and rental cars.

You could give a more creative gift, like dancing lessons. Look for discounts on sites like Groupon.

And remember, even Miss Manners says you have a year to give a gift. So if you can't scrape up the funds for a nice present, save up and send it next year.

