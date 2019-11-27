7 On Your Side: 7 tips to survive Black Friday shopping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 7 On Your Side has seven practical tips to survive Black Friday if you are brave enough to hit the stores. You need a "day of" game plan!
The good news is that Black Friday prices are already here, or will be online before you can wipe the gravy off your plate.
Black Friday is more of a season not just day now, but if you are going to go to the mall, you need to shop smart.
First, map out your plan of attack; take a look at an online store or mall map. Pinpoint where the items are you want so you can go directly there and grab them up.
If you are going to the mall, park outside the last store you plan to shop at so you are not schlepping your bags across miles of crowds.
Next, bring a buddy so you can divide and conquer; someone can wait online while you go get the doorbuster items everyone will be fighting over.
Hire a sitter. You really cannot shop with a toddler or a whiny teen in tow; get someone to watch your kids so you are not slowed down.
And, put on some comfy shoes. This is not the time to look cute, wear sneaks so you can sprint around.
It is a good idea to pack a phone charger, water, and snacks, as lines will be long, and you do not want waste time in the food court if you have a long list of people who need gifts.
When you are at the register, if you didn't find a coupon or promo code ask the clerk, or other people in line. I shared a promo code at DSW and everyone behind me got a free scarf!
Don't fall for the hard sell on the store credit card, it may seem enticing to save 15%, but retail cards have high interest rates, sometimes 35% which will eat into your Black Friday savings.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side: 7 tips to survive Black Friday shopping
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News