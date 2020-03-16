Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as COVID-19 keeps people home

FILE image (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

NEW YORK -- Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.
[Ads /]
"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon's warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

The Seattle-based company said the job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.
[Ads /]
Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazoncoronavirusu.s. & worldonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Westchester, Rockland counties declare states of emergency
Coronavirus: NYC schools closed at least until April 20
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus New York: 2 more deaths in NYC as cases rise to 463
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Schools, bars, restaurants and casinos closing in NJ as cases rise
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
Good Samaritan helps neighbors with grocery runs amid COVID-19
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
Show More
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Coronavirus: NYC schools closed at least until April 20
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
21-year-old '7th Heaven' actor killed in car crash
Westchester, Rockland counties declare states of emergency
More TOP STORIES News