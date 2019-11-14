Visitors now allowed to park for free at American Dream mall in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a new incentive to get shoppers into the new American Dream mall in New Jersey - parking is now free.
The mall initially listed a range of parking rates between $3 for 30 minutes all the way up to $24 for 8 hours.
American Dream was supposed to start collecting the fees October 28, a week after opening weekend. But apparently officials have had a change of heart.
However, drivers do have to pay a $10 valet charge and event rate parking of $30 on days when there is an NFL game at MetLife Stadium.
American Dream confirmed that the paid parking rates have not been enforced since the mall's opening.
