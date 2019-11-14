Shopping

Visitors now allowed to park for free at American Dream mall in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a new incentive to get shoppers into the new American Dream mall in New Jersey - parking is now free.

The mall initially listed a range of parking rates between $3 for 30 minutes all the way up to $24 for 8 hours.

American Dream was supposed to start collecting the fees October 28, a week after opening weekend. But apparently officials have had a change of heart.

However, drivers do have to pay a $10 valet charge and event rate parking of $30 on days when there is an NFL game at MetLife Stadium.

American Dream confirmed that the paid parking rates have not been enforced since the mall's opening.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingeast rutherfordbergen countymallparkingshopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after newborn found in wooded area: Cops
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Beloved NJ high school coach retires after 50 years
Where to watch 'Wheel of Fortune' on Wednesday
NY bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse
Mom of slain teen 'Junior' pushes for panic buttons in bodegas
Show More
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Employees accused of abusing disabled adults in their care
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
Man enters 8 occupied homes on Long Island: Police
More TOP STORIES News