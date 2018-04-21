TOYS R US

Toys R Us gift cards will be honored through April 21

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

WAYNE, NJ --
Toys R Us will stop honoring gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after April 21, 2018.

After close of business on April 21, gift cards cannot be redeemed, and the company said customers cannot return them for cash.

While all Toys R Us stores remain open, customers can no longer redeem loyalty rewards, Toys R Us credit card benefits or any form of coupons during the liquidation sale. The bankrupt toy retailer is also discontinuing price adjustments, and all purchases made as part of a liquidation sale are final.

The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. It has already shut down its domestic e-commerce operation and is actively looking for buyers for its international businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Toys R Us employees rally for severance at NJ store
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News