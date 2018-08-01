NEW YORK (WABC) --It may be the middle of summer, but for retailers and smart shoppers, it's also back-to-school time.
The number one item on kids' wish lists for the new school year is usually a new backpack.
Janice Lieberman, a consumer shopping expert, offered advice to getting the most bang for your backpack buck:
"Now this is an exciting thing to get a backpack, but they're not going to be happy I'd say go with a plain one that they won't outgrow. You pick something like this and two months later they'll say I'm tired of it, I want something else. So if you go with something solid, well-made and that should get you through the year," Lieberman said.
Lieberman is a mom to two growing boys and knows a bit about the drag of buying new bags her boys outgrow.
"Oh we've all had backpacks that rip, that break and that handles come off, that zippers break, they drag them around, they stomp them. They put food in it, they get gross. So you want something that you can put in the washing machine that will hold them that will really last at least a full year," Lieberman said. "And if you stick with something that's not character-driven, you'll be better off. They might be embarrassed...you know the kids say 'oh why do you have that, you know I want something else' -- stick with a solid classic one."
Lieberman says make sure you look for coupons, JCPenney is offering backpacks as low as $16.99 with a coupon or promo code 7BIGSALE,
LLBean is offering 25 percent off select styles with the codes KIDS25.
Kohls has $15 off Nike and JanSport backpacks and up to 50 percent off the popular High Sierra brand, saying it's usually $70 and on sale this month for $34.99.
At Target, take $7-10 off name brands.
Check out ads at the following retailers:
JC Penny
Kohl's
Staples
Target
And 7 On Your Side found a website called E-bags which offers a 30 percent student discount if you login and register with a valid student email address.
Make sure no matter where you are shopping to for student discounts.
