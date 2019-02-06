RECALL

Barbie camper recall: 'Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released'

EMBED </>More Videos

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of its Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers due to concerns that a child could get hurt.

The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.

To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbarbierecallchildrenmattel
RECALL
Fiat Chrysler recalls trucks due to steering control issue
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
More recall
SHOPPING
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
What are the hottest steals and deals in February?
Final chapter for NYC's beloved Westsider Rare and Used Books
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
More Shopping
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer overturns causing delays near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for unity, border security in State of the Union
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
Search for suspect in LI Christmas Eve stabbing continues
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
Show More
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
More News