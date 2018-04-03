TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards: Bed, Bath & Beyond will accept through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

If you still have unused Toys ''R'' Us gift cards, there's at least one other store where you can make use of them, but you have to hurry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit. The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The credit is worth less than the amount of the gift card, and the exchange rate depends on the store. For Toys "R" Us, for example, a $100 gift card is currently worth $64.20 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond. With Toys "R" Us closing, the retailer warns that prices will vary.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

To claim the offer, fill out this form and your new gift card will be emailed to you.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
Related
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
TOYS R US
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Toys R Us employees rally for severance at NJ store
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News