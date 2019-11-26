7 On Your Side: Best bets and fails for Black Friday shoppers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are just four days away from that full contact sport known as Black Friday.
The day after Thanksgiving will bring a bonanza of steals and deals on thousands of products.
First, some mythbusting. Not everything is on sale on Black Friday. It may say "discount" or "deal," but you need to know what to buy and what not to buy.
Anything with a plug will be a best bet, Black Friday is all about electronics and tech. Think TVs, telephones, computers, laptops, smart tech and home security will be all be slashed in price.
BEST BET: SMALL APPLIANCES
Black Friday is a great time to splurge on small appliances. Your blenders, coffeemakers, toaster ovens, and vacuums will be great deals. Remember Black Friday is about cheap stuff, cheaper. These gadgets make great gifts. Instead of going to a holiday party with a bottle of wine, bring a ninja so your host can make smoothies. We saw prices for around $25.
BEST BET: TVs
It's hands down the best time to get a new TV, we are seeing 52 inch TVs, that's like 6 feet of television for a real bargain. 65-inch HD TVs are $500 off. Just make sure you are not sucked into a doorbuster deal for a TV, which is a good price but a model made just for Black Friday, which does not have the bells and whistles you need.
BEST BET: TOYS
Toys for every boy and girl on your list will be on sale on Black Friday. Don't be lame and get a gift card that's going to get lost and never be used. Take some time to select a special toy; most retailers have already released toys deals.
BEST BET: ELECTRONICS
Electronics are all discounted now. Amazon products like Alexa, Echo and Kindle are all marked down, Apple and Samsung resellers will have smartphones and watches on sale, so it's a good time to upgrade to a new phone.
BEWARE BUNDLES DEALS
When you're buying electronics, beware of the bundle deal, whether it's gaming systems, or add-ons. Consider thoughtfully are you going to use those extras. Because if you're not, you're better off going a la carte.
BLACK FRIDAY FAILS: LUXURY GOODS
In addition, Black Friday is not the time to buy luxury goods, your high-end bags, shoes and jewelry will not see modest markdowns, but designer retailers are traditionally not big into Black Friday.
BLACK FRIDAY FAILS: APPLIANCES AND MATTRESSES
Ditto for appliances and mattresses. We see both cheaper at other times of the year, Memorial Day, Labor Day and July 4th are you best times, although you see deals offered, if you can wait on these items you should.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side: Best bets and fails for Black Friday shoppers
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News