Shopping

Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers to beware of scams

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the holiday shopping season ramps up, the Better Business Bureau has some advice for anyone who plans to shop on Cyber Monday.

First, keep an eye on your browser to make sure you're on a legitimate website, because scammers create lookalikes to obtain your personal data.

Also, make sure your anti-virus software is up to date, to help detect non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.

And use a credit card instead of a debit card.

Debit cards do not offer as much protection if you need to dispute a claim.

In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcyber mondayonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm threatens to snarl travel plans
What you need to know if traveling through Monday
Sewage spill floods hundreds of Queens homes with waste
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
Dermot Shea takes over as new NYPD Commissioner
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Bank robbery suspect critically hurt in fall from NYC subway platform
Show More
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Windows shattered in car vandalism along street in Queens
New Rochelle High School football team wins State Championship
Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife: Police
Hundreds mourn boy, 10, killed in NJ football game shooting
More TOP STORIES News