Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers to beware of scams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the holiday shopping season ramps up, the Better Business Bureau has some advice for anyone who plans to shop on Cyber Monday.First, keep an eye on your browser to make sure you're on a legitimate website, because scammers create lookalikes to obtain your personal data.Also, make sure your anti-virus software is up to date, to help detect non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.And use a credit card instead of a debit card.Debit cards do not offer as much protection if you need to dispute a claim.In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone.----------