black friday

Black Friday Deals 2019: Walmart, Macy's, Target, Best Buy online, in-store sales

Bookmark this! Some Black Friday deals are coming, and some deals are already here.

With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.

Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.
Happy shopping!

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.

Popular Black Friday Deals, Cyber Monday Sales

Walmart
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Amazon
Black Friday | Cyber Monday

Kohl's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Ulta Beauty
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay
Cyber Monday

Costco
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

AT&T
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Bass Pro Shops
Black Friday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Black Friday |Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Weekly Ad | Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Staples
Black Friday | Find a store

Newegg
Black Friday | Cyber Week

Barnes & Noble
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghanukkahholidaybusinesscyber mondaychristmasgift ideasretailblack fridaysales
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY
7 tips to survive Black Friday shopping
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
Best bets and fails for Black Friday shoppers
7 tips for Black Friday shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter hurt while battling NJ fire, large home gutted
Brooklyn man charged with providing material support to ISIS
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
CeFaan Kim's hilarious attempt at pumpkin pie
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, LI man arrested
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers and breezy
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
EMT who suffered stroke leaves hospital in time for Thanksgiving
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Fire burns through restaurant, apartments in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News