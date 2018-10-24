Brandless brand hopes to redefine shopping with $3 products

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --So many products come with a logo or a jingle - a branding that connects you with the items you are buying.
But now, a company called Brandless is trying to break the mold. No familiar names, just products. And the price is amazing.
In fact, Brandless is hoping to disrupt the way you shop for groceries. It's an online only company selling much of what you'd find at a typical grocery story, but everything the company sells is priced at $3.
The company saves on costs by cutting out the middlemen, and the emphasis is on organic, non-GMO, cruelty-free, vegan, healthy and wholesome items.
Beauty products are also paired down to natural ingredients, banning 400 questionable ingredients found in many name-brand products.
The company opened a pop-up shop in the Meatpacking District Wednesday to showcase its goods.
And yes, it is very much a brand -- just one that is hoping to be the brand of the future.
For more information, visit Brandless.com.
