Buying your Christmas tree on the street? Prices may vary

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
There are many Christmas traditions that are uniquely New York -- The Rockettes, window shopping along Fifth Avenue, and heading down to the street corner to pick out your Christmas tree.

So what about those trees? Are prices the same on every corner?

If Christmas music is playing on repeat in your head, it's no surprise, with a tree vendor seemingly on every other corner.

And even though we are still nearly four weeks away from Christmas, buyers like Angela Horton are already in the festive spirit.

"I don't worry about (buying too early), no," she said. "Never to early to have a tree."

And there are plenty of choices, from Fraser, balsam, concolor and Douglas firs to Scotch pine and blue or white spruce, a lot depends on what you're looking for.

"A lot of people are asking for the smell of the tree, because I guess you don't get that," tree vendor Jazz Bousquet said. "Because here, it's a concrete jungle."

Comparing prices for a premium 6-foot Fraser fir, here's what we found in a random sampling of tree vendors across Manhattan.

In Greenwich Village and Kips Bay, $120 was the going rate. We came across the highest price for that top-of-the-line tree in Hell's Kitchen, where the price tag was a whopping $180. It was $140 on the Upper West Side, while the lowest price we found was in Harlem, at $85.

"They will be willing to pay a good amount of money for a tree that looks really good and is gonna last past Christmas," Bousquet said.

If you're really looking for a deal, buy your tree the week before Christmas -- but keep in mind the pickings may be slim.

