Shopping

Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

EMBED <>More Videos

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.

NEW YORK CITY -- Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is going out of business and began liquidation sales Thursday.

The company filed for bankruptcy in February.

Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.

There are dozens of locations in the New York area. CLICK HERE for a list of locations.

The business' online store has already closed. All in-store sales are final.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew york citynew jerseyconnecticutbankruptcygoing out of businessretailshoppingsales
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on trail
Man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's apartment -- again
Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on subway
AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Show More
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News