Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

NEW YORK CITY -- Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is going out of business and began liquidation sales Thursday.
The company filed for bankruptcy in February.
Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.
There are dozens of locations in the New York area. CLICK HERE for a list of locations.
The business' online store has already closed. All in-store sales are final.
