Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled over choking hazard

There is a new warning to parents after The Children's Place announced it is recalling infant snowsuits because of a potential choking hazard.
The issue is related the snowsuits' metal snaps, which officials say can detach and be swallowed.
The suits were sold at The Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year.
Anyone who has one should return it immediately for a full refund.
Information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall can be found here.
