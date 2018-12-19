SHOPPING

Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled over choking hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. (Children's Place)

There is a new warning to parents after The Children's Place announced it is recalling infant snowsuits because of a potential choking hazard.

The issue is related the snowsuits' metal snaps, which officials say can detach and be swallowed.

The suits were sold at The Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year.

Anyone who has one should return it immediately for a full refund.

Information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall can be found here.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingrecallchildrensnowbaby clothingclothingu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
7 On Your Side: 11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Study: Mobile payment apps lead to increased spending
Finalists unveiled for the Toy of the Year awards
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
More Shopping
Top Stories
12-year-old boy killed in CT drive-by shooting
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Teen found murdered on NYCHA rooftop in Brooklyn
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Women sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted in Queens
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
Show More
Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
Report: Facebook shared users' private messages with partners
Video shows woman robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn
Brooklyn DA moves to vacate 1,400 pot warrants, erase convictions
More News