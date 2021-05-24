Shopping

Chlorine pod shortage, price spike could put a damper on summer

Chlorine shortage expected to affect the summer pool season

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A chlorine shortage has the potential to put a damper on summer across the Tri-State area, with anyone looking forward to a refreshing dip in the pool to cool off possibly in for a big shock.

Chlorine supplies are running low due to a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August that was damaged by Hurricane Laura, meaning it's more difficult for pool owners to buy the sanitizing tabs.

As a result of that plant fire, prices for tabs have skyrocketed.

A fire at a chemical plant, BioLab Inc., that handles chlorine for swimming pools burns on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Westlake, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert


"A steep price increase is likely," Chestnut Ridge-based retailer B&B Pool and Spa Center says on its website. "The extent of the chlorine shortage is still unknown. While it is still early yet for the swimming season, it is advisable to prepare now for your pool opening. That includes stocking up on chemicals needed to get you through the majority, if not the entire swimming season."

A quick look at Amazon showed that a 40-pound bucket of 3-inch chlorine tablets from the Chlorox brand now costs as much as $338, and supplies of many other brands are unavailable at the moment.

Destination Summer: Where to find fun in the Tri-State
Join Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze for our half-hour special, "Destination Summer."


What's clear is that pool owners should consider stocking up sooner rather than later.

"With regard to retail pricing, it is a fact that we are seeing increases across the industry," said Michael Egeck, CEO of Leslie's, a pool supplies company, during an earnings conference call with analysts in February when asked about the chlorine shortage.

And it may not get better anytime soon

RELATED: List of major consumer goods affected by supply chain interruptions

"Pool chlorine is not easy to get, and there's a chlorine shortage nationally that we're all going to have to deal with," said John Swygert, CEO of retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet, in a call with analysts in March.

(CNN Wire contributed to this report)

