Chlorine pod shortage, price spike could put a damper on summer

Chlorine supplies are running low due to a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August that was damaged by Hurricane Laura, meaning it's more difficult for pool owners to buy the sanitizing tabs.
As a result of that plant fire, prices for tabs have skyrocketed.
"A steep price increase is likely," Chestnut Ridge-based retailer B&B Pool and Spa Center says on its website. "The extent of the chlorine shortage is still unknown. While it is still early yet for the swimming season, it is advisable to prepare now for your pool opening. That includes stocking up on chemicals needed to get you through the majority, if not the entire swimming season."
A quick look at Amazon showed that a 40-pound bucket of 3-inch chlorine tablets from the Chlorox brand now costs as much as $338, and supplies of many other brands are unavailable at the moment.
What's clear is that pool owners should consider stocking up sooner rather than later.
"With regard to retail pricing, it is a fact that we are seeing increases across the industry," said Michael Egeck, CEO of Leslie's, a pool supplies company, during an earnings conference call with analysts in February when asked about the chlorine shortage.
And it may not get better anytime soon
"Pool chlorine is not easy to get, and there's a chlorine shortage nationally that we're all going to have to deal with," said John Swygert, CEO of retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet, in a call with analysts in March.
