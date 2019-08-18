Shopping

Connecticut holds 19th tax-free week for back-to-school shoppers

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut's annual back-to-school, tax-free week is expected to save consumers almost $5 million.

Beginning Sunday, there will be no sales taxes charged on clothes or footwear priced at less than $100.

Many stores offer discounts on other items that week designed to match the cost of the sales tax.

The tax exemption applies to both in-store and online purchases by Connecticut residents.

This will be Connecticut's 19th tax-free week, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 24.

