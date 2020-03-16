Shopping

Coronavirus Update: Nervous shoppers empty store shelves across tri-state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nervous shoppers are emptying store shelves across the tri-state area of things such as cleaning products, toilet paper, water -- and even chicken.

The fear is that there is a shortage -- triggering panic in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic

The lines outside Costco from Yonkers to Union, New Jersey, snaked the length of the building with as much as an hour wait.

And once inside, there was yet another line -- it was all to get bottled water.

But if you're looking for perhaps the toughest item to find -- bathroom tissue -- you were out of luck.

It was a trek to find toilet paper. In all, we went to five places over three hours everywhere from suburban supermarkets - like Kings to pharmacies like CVS.

We even hit convenience stores. Still no dice at 7-11.

After waiting at Costco, our last stop, Shop Rite in Millburn, where they're limiting to just two per customer, still had empty shelves.

We were going home empty-handed until we spotted the holy grail stacks of toilet paper -- but made from bamboo.

Manufacturers say the sudden surge in demand will not last and supplies will get replenished.

Ninety percent of toilet paper used here is manufactured in the U.S.

Three of the stories we went to said they expected the shelves to be stocked again by Tuesday when they receive a delivery.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronavirus7 on your side
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus New York: 2 more deaths in NYC as cases rise to 463
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Schools, bars, restaurants and casinos closing in NJ as cases rise
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
Good Samaritan helps neighbors with grocery runs amid COVID-19
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
Show More
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Coronavirus: NYC schools closed at least until April 20
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Westchester, Rockland counties declare states of emergency
More TOP STORIES News