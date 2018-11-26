7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Cyber Monday shopping guide and safety tips

((AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews))

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
While 75 million of us can't resist shopping for Cyber Monday shopping deals, 7 On Your Side has important tips to know for smart and safe shopping.

Begin with being a smart online shopper, note that not everything is on sale all over the web on Cyber Monday.

One of Cyber Monday's best bets is clothing -- look for site-wide discounts and promo codes to stack on top.

Consumer expert Janice Lieberman is eyeing a smart home system too -- one of the season's hottest gifts are on Cyber sale.

"You can unlock your door, turn on your lights, adjust your temperature all from your phone and the price will drop," Lieberman said.

Look for stores to continue TVs, tech and smartphone Black Friday discounts, but Cyber Monday is also time to think outside the gift box -- experiences are on sale too.

RELATED: Here's your shopping guide to Cyber Monday deals

BlackFriday.com says travel is deeply discounted, look for slashed hotel and airfares, plus discounts on Groupon.

Lieberman says just don't take off on buying toys. Toys will get cheaper mid-December and also Cyber Monday is not great for furniture or appliance deals. Presidents Day in February will have better discounts.

CYBERMONDAY SAFETY TIPS

Don't let your fingers walk you into a hack on Cyber Monday. Make sure you shop from a secure computer and avoid shopping on open public Wi-Fi. .

"Why open your life needlessly when your lives are already too open?" CyberScout.com founder Adam Levin said.

Levin offered other advice for a safe Cyber Monday:

Use trusted retailer sites and apps directly. Beware of fake websites which can pop up on search engines or web browsers.

Make sure to not recycle passwords. Levin says use new log-in and long and strong passwords.

"Because unfortunately so many passwords are for sale on the dark web that hackers and scammers are buying them, it's like leaving your door unlocked with a sign that says please rob me," Levin said.

He also advises don't use debit cards for online shopping. You have a much greater chance of having everything in your account drained if you get hacked and you don't have the fraud protections offered by a credit card.

Review your bank and credit card statements often during this shopping season. Levin says comb through for charges that aren't yours, sign up for alerts and report anything suspicious right away.

Make sure to use 2-factor authentication, having two ways to authenticate if it's really you will thwart hackers' attempts to steal your identity.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcyber mondayholidayshopping7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: Woman gets billed for car she doesn't own
How to haggle for dollars when buying holiday presents
Save big bucks before, on Black Friday
7 On Your Side: When using your debit card could cost you
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Cyber Monday: Why you could be paying more this year
Black Friday mob at Victoria's Secret terrifies sales associate
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
More Shopping
Top Stories
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
LIVE: NASA spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Children find woman's burning body on Staten Island
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Dog found 1,200 miles away to be reunited with NYC family
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and flooding
Alabama police say black man's gun 'heightened' mall threat
More News