Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Drive-thru testing opening in Bergen County, N.J.

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- This coronavirus testing site will be the first of its kind in New Jersey located at Bergen Community College.

The drive-thru testing center will be open seven days per week, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be current New Jersey residents and experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.

The focus will be on testing first responders and health care workers. They are hoping to process 2500 people a week.

This center will run very differently from testing centers in New York. where you are required to have an appointment made by a doctor.

No appointment needed at Bergen County Community College.

They are asking only those with symptoms to come to this drive through collection site and bring your New Jersey license.

When they arrive, they'll be screened for symptoms of fever, shortness of breath or cough. Individuals who are otherwise asymptomatic will be turned away.

New Jersey tightened its social distancing policies on Thursday, shutting down barber shops, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors as well as health clubs.

They are also planning on opening a second site in Homedale, Monmouth County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbergen countycoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus bergen county
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area garbage collector keeps the faith through coronavirus outbreak
Suffolk County worried about hospital beds amid COVID-19 outbreak
How LI's largest school district is coping with the coronavirus
Coronavirus: Upper West Siders sing through open windows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC coronavirus cases approach 4,000 with 22 dead
NJ Transit shifts to weekend schedule during week amid COVID-19 crisis
When could COVID-19 leave hospitals without enough beds?
Child sexually assaulted in Harlem drug store, police say
AccuWeather: Get ready for June warmth
New York state cases surge with increase in testing
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Show More
LI coronavirus cases surge past 600, including police officer
California governor orders entire state to stay home
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
At least 23 MTA workers test positive for coronavirus
Long lines as NYC students wait to pick up laptops
More TOP STORIES News