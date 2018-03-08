SHOPPING

Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion, study shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise.

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK --
Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise.

Finder.com found that Americans spent an average of $448 per person in drunk purchases in 2017 - that's nearly double what it was the year before. Those $448 amount to an estimated $30.43 billion in the last year.

Nearly half of Americans admit to regularly shopping while drunk, according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

Men are responsible for more drunk spending than women: $564 compared to $282.

Generation X spent the most on drunk purchases, averaging $738 last year in 2017 - that's more than triple the amount that millennials spent, which was $206.

As for what people are buying while under the influence, it's everything from clothing to gambling, the study found. About 61 percent of shoppers say they drunkenly spend on food. The next most common purchases are shoes and clothes and then gambling.

Retailers are taking advantage of the trend and offering more sales after 9 p.m.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdrinkingalcoholstudyu.s. & worldonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News