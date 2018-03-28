SHOPPING

Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real

(Saucony)

The slogan is "America runs on Dunkin'," but soon, America can run in Dunkin'.

The doughnut shop has partnered with Saucony to create special-edition running shoes.

The Kinarvara 9 shoes have Dunkin' Donuts' colors, as well as sprinkles.

"Our limited edition collaboration with Dunkin', celebrating the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts," the Saucony website says.

The sneakers are a salute to the Boston Marathon, as both companies are from Massachusetts.

Only 2,000 pairs will be made, with an expected price of $110.

They are available for pre-order on Saucony.com, but supplies are running out fast.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdunkin' donutsshoesrunning
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Ellen, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News