February's best buys and biggest busts

NEW YORK (WABC) --February is a short month but it's long on shopping deals.
With the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and a long holiday weekend, it can be easy to drain your wallet. So you have to know what to buy and what not to buy.
Even if you're not a football fan, the Super Bowl brings the price of high-end TVs to some of the lowest prices of the year.
Dealnews.com's Janice Lieberman says you can score a 55-inch TV for $500 -- and you won't see big TVs this cheap again until Black Friday.
This cold month offers hot deals for lovers.
"If you come to a place like Kmart, you can snag chocolate teddy bears, little things for your teachers for kids, their friends -- no need to spend a bundle on that," Lieberman said.
When it comes to traditional gifts, perfume, flowers, and jewelry are in high demand before Valentine's Day. Predictably, shoppers won't get the best prices on these items.
There's one exception if you have your heart set on diamonds or rubies. The pro tip? Shop for pearls instead.
"We actually snagged this deal. These pearls retail for $200. It's 70 percent off. Which brings this three-piece set to 60 bucks," Lieberman said.
If your heart is set on flowers, Dealnews suggests checking early in the month for dozen roses deals on Groupon, eBay and Stack Social.
Floral delivery companies also offering free shipping and delivery, but only if you beat the rush and order now. Don't forget to search for promo codes and coupons for even more discounts on roses.
You can also warm your sweetheart's heart literally. This month is an excellent time to buy outerwear.
"Even if you just put it away for next winter, you'll get up to 40 to 70 percent off," Lieberman said.
Lieberman suggests stocking up during the sales push over Presidents' Day weekend. At department stores, you can really sweep up all those small appliances you're going to need for wedding season for a lot less.
"Engagements parties, showers, housewarming. (It's a) great time to stock up on essentials every bride and groom needs," Lieberman said.
There are coffee makers as cheap as 20 bucks. Snag electric skillets or rice cookers for $8.
Other home goods, like bedding, will also be deeply discounted -- time to get cozy.
"Linens, pillows mattress pads. Mattresses. They want you into the store and buying," Lieberman said.
Last year Bed, Bath and Beyond and Walmart slashed 65 percent off sheets. Even Nieman Marcus took 25-percent off its luxury bedding.
Lieberman says tools also take a dip in price this month, and if you want to hammer away at your taxes look for discounts on tax software.
if you file early and get your return, Lieberman says reward yourself. She's heading to the slopes because ski trips are on sale.
"Hotels, airfares out west, here in Vermont cheaper than you would think," Lieberman said.
Dealnews.com says hold off on ski and snowboard equipment -- you're better off renting because prices will drop next month, not now.
Also, luggage is expensive this month. Sales start in March.
And hold off on new iPads to keep the kids entertained on the plane. Rumor is Apple could debut a 9-inch model for around $250, putting the iPad finally in the affordable tablet range.
