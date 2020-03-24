Advice on safer grocery shopping after store workers test positive for coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6031490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the age of coronavirus: is it safe to get delivery?

GLENOLDEN, Pa. -- After a Pennsylvania grocery store worker tested positive for COVID-19, members of the community were concerned. But there are safer ways to grocery shop.Donna Matos heard the news before most people. Since she knows someone who works at the store, she found out sooner that someone who works there had tested positive."Professionals came in and they wiped everything down," Matos said.The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.The employee who was sick is not working now. Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days."The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.Consumer Reports says there's no evidence that coronavirus is spread by consuming food. But they do recommend hygiene practices while grocery shopping.Start by wiping down all produce and containers of food with soap and water once you get home.Also, wash your hands and wipe down the counter-tops when you're done putting food away.The experts at Consumer Reports recommend using a credit or debit card instead of cash, since cash is usually handled by more people.Grocery delivery services are ideal for certain populations."For older people and those with underlying health conditions, the group that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends stay home, I would highly recommend using a grocery delivery service," Consumer Reports' Director of Food Safety Jim Rogers said.For those who do have their grocery delivered, Consumer Reports recommends a no-contact delivery, which involves having the delivery person drop the groceries off at your doorstep.People who use the service can tip electronically.For those picking up groceries that have been ordered online, Consumer Reports recommends something as simple as opening the door to your car yourself, possibly preventing germs from another person's hands from getting onto your car's door handle.If delivery is not an option, Consumer Reports recommends going to the grocery store at times when it's less crowded to reduce the number of people you're around.However you get your groceries, you're reminded to always wash your hands after you handle them.It's advice that shoppers like Cassandra Mikel definitely plan to take."Be on the safe side," she said. "It'll definitely help at the end of the day."