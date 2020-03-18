Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Grocery stores taking steps to protect New Jersey's most vulnerable

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- More stores are taking steps to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

As more people are stockpiling, there is less food available for the people who need it most, so some grocery stores in New Jersey are trying to change that.

At ShopRite in Jersey City on Wednesday, a group of seniors got a head start on their shopping at 7 a.m.

RELATED | Stop & Shop adds special hours for shoppers over 60

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has asked all supermarkets to adjust their hours to help the more vulnerable residents.

"We've asked all the grocery stores and supermarkets the first hour to be for people with immune systems that are compromised or people that are more vulnerable," Fulop said.

The extra hour is meant for seniors, expectant mothers, the disabled and those with compromised immune systems.

"I mean look, it's on the honor system and we hope that people are respectful to that, there are some people that I would've liked to have asked them what exactly is your ailment, but that would've been inappropriate," Fulop said.

Word is still spreading. But for those who need the extra time, space and a store as clean as possible -- this hour makes a difference.

Across the region, Stop and Shop plans on making a similar move Thursday by making sure the first hour in their store is dedicated to vulnerable shoppers.

Officials in Paterson announced the following supermarkets will provide senior citizens with special shopping hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday:

C-Town
7am- 8am
444 20th Avenue
Paterson, NJ 07513

Golden Mango
8am - 9am
200 Broadway
Paterson, NJ 07501

Universal Supermarket
8am to 9am.
494 Ellison St.
Paterson, NJ 07501

Target had previously announced it was cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests."

