Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
College student organizes drive-by Easter Bunny parade on LI
Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers
Coronavirus recovery centers to be established in nursing homes throughout CT
Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A city under siege: 24 hours in the fight to save NYC
Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains
De Blasio plan to keep NYC schools closed just 'opinion;' no decision yet, Cuomo says
783 more New Yorkers dead as death rate stabilizes at 'horrific rate'
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Knicks legend John Starks donates 3,000 pairs of scrubs to NYC healthcare workers
Show More
Over 22,000 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nassau County; deaths hit 792
Gov. Murphy orders NJ Transit to cut capacity by 50%
College student organizes drive-by Easter Bunny parade on LI
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Gov. Cuomo says de Blasio can't open, close NYC schools
More TOP STORIES News