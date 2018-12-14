SHOPPING

Heroes & Helpers: Kids get early Christmas thanks to Nassau County police, Target

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Christmas came early for some financially disadvantaged kids on Long Island, thanks to the Nassau County Police Department and Target.

The department's Community Affairs Unit partnered with the Westbury Target store and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation to host a community event called "Heroes & Helpers."

The event paired officers with 50 children from within the Westbury School District to shop for holiday gifts for the kids' families though an awarded Target grant. The NCPD Foundation generously matched the grant, doubling each child's spending limit.

The Heroes & Helpers program is designed to help foster strong community relationships.

Ten children from each of the five schools were identified by their respective schools as meeting the criteria for the grant.

The kids, along with a guidance counselor from each school, were be transported in police vehicles to the Westbury Target, with Community Affairs officers assisting with the event.

The event kicked off with a welcome celebration, with police officers dressed as superheroes.

It was followed by refreshments and a shopping spree using gift cards distributed by Target team members and the NCPD Foundation.

County Executive Laura Curran and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder also assisted the students with their holiday shopping.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingchildrenchristmaspolicetargetNassau CountyWestbury
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
'Secret Santa' pays off layaways at NJ Walmart
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
NJ city, Amazon team up to stop holiday package thefts
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
More Shopping
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Farm tied to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, other lettuces
Show More
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Suspect in FDNY road rage death being extradited to NY
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
More News