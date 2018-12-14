Christmas came early for some financially disadvantaged kids on Long Island, thanks to the Nassau County Police Department and Target.The department's Community Affairs Unit partnered with the Westbury Target store and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation to host a community event called "Heroes & Helpers."The event paired officers with 50 children from within the Westbury School District to shop for holiday gifts for the kids' families though an awarded Target grant. The NCPD Foundation generously matched the grant, doubling each child's spending limit.The Heroes & Helpers program is designed to help foster strong community relationships.Ten children from each of the five schools were identified by their respective schools as meeting the criteria for the grant.The kids, along with a guidance counselor from each school, were be transported in police vehicles to the Westbury Target, with Community Affairs officers assisting with the event.The event kicked off with a welcome celebration, with police officers dressed as superheroes.It was followed by refreshments and a shopping spree using gift cards distributed by Target team members and the NCPD Foundation.County Executive Laura Curran and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder also assisted the students with their holiday shopping.----------