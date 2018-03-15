As it shutters its domestic operations, Toys "R" Us is planning to continue honoring gift cards for 30 days following its liquidation announcement.According to sources, rewards dollars and Endless Earnings programs will also be honored through mid-April, and the company will keep gift registries active for the same period.The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. According to the Associated Press, the company's online store will remain open for "the next couple of weeks" in case there's a buyer for it.