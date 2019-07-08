Shopping

Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns -- even without a box

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Online shopping is convenient for everything, except for the returns.

There's trying to find a box, printing the label and driving or walking the package to the store or mail facility -- all of which can be a hassle.

But now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's -- and you don't even need a box.

The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.

Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.

The program is available at all stores, with the exception of Anchorage, Alaska. CLICK HERE to find the store nearest you.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

CLICK HERE for more about this new program.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazononline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, son accused of leaving man's wife to die for 15 hours
Car pulling into driveway hits at least 1 pedestrian in NJ
3-year-old killed by tree branch at NJ campground ID'd as NYC girl
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Worker rescued from trench at New Jersey construction site
Show More
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
NYPD announces task force to prevent suicides, June crime stats
Mount Vernon mayor pleads guilty in corruption case, will resign
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
65-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by wrong-way driver in NYC
More TOP STORIES News