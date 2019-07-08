Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns -- even without a box

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Online shopping is convenient for everything, except for the returns.
There's trying to find a box, printing the label and driving or walking the package to the store or mail facility -- all of which can be a hassle.
But now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's -- and you don't even need a box.
The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.
Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.
The program is available at all stores, with the exception of Anchorage, Alaska. CLICK HERE to find the store nearest you.
Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.
CLICK HERE for more about this new program.
