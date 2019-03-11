Shopping

Today is the last chance to use Payless gift cards

EMBED <>More Videos

Time is running out to use your Payless gift card.

Monday, March 11 is the last chance to use your Payless gift cards.

Payless is the latest retailer to join the large list of chains filing for bankruptcy and closing stores.

The shoe store chain filed for bankruptcy last month, and all 25,000 of its stores will begin closing at the end of March.

Popular retailers such as Charlotte Russe and Victoria's Secret have also experienced closings this year.

RELATED:

Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report

Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales

Charlotte Russe to close 94 stores, file for bankruptcy
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyshoesstore closing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
United flight from NJ issues emergency after engine trouble
2 detained in connection with girl's body found on hiking trail
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Show More
Congressmen seek 'doomsday' plan for rail tunnel failure
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
2 men extricated from overturned car after Brooklyn crash
Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded after crash, black boxes found
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
More TOP STORIES News