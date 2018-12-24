Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for holiday gifts

Panic mode is setting in for some people on Christmas Eve. Macy's in Herald Square opens at 7 a.m., but some stores are already open.Kohl's is open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Monday evening.The National Retail Federation says most people have actually finished their holiday shopping, but about 7 percent of people will be hitting stores Monday in what is a strong economy.Higher wages and low unemployment means spending is expected to be up about 5 percent over last year.And if you did wait until the last minute, there is some good news, experts say the deals are there."If you're going to end up at the store look for discounts of anywhere between 60 to 75 percent off and you're looking at electronics savings of anywhere between 45 to 65 percent," said Hitha Herzog, a retail expert.And believe it or not, it's not too late to shop online.Some stores like Target are offering in-store pick up on Christmas Eve, and Amazon is doing free same-day shipping in select areas if you are a Prime member.If you use the Prime Now option, many times come with two-hour shipping if you order by 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.----------