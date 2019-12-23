holiday shopping

List of stores open on Christmas Eve

Here is a list of stores open on Christmas Eve (Shutterstock)

We are just a few days from Christmas.

So, have you completed your holiday shopping list? If yes, great job!

If not, don't fret!

Here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve:

Check with your closest location to confirm hours since they vary.

Apple: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DICK'S Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., some stores close at 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Open until 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.(depending on store in the U.S.)
