Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers

NEW YORK -- Macy's says it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks -- including 28 Macy's locations and one Bloomingdale's store.Three stores in the tri-state area are on the chopping block: two on Long Island -- in Commack and Hicksville -- and one at the Westfield Meriden mall in Connecticut.It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.Like other department stores, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.----------