Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers

NEW YORK -- Macy's says it is closing 29 stores in coming weeks -- including 28 Macy's locations and one Bloomingdale's store.

Three stores in the tri-state area are on the chopping block: two on Long Island -- in Commack and Hicksville -- and one at the Westfield Meriden mall in Connecticut.

It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.

The closures come despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated.

Like other department stores, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition.

