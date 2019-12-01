Manolo Blahnik closes NYC store, only free-standing boutique in U.S.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Carrie Bradshaw will have to shop somewhere else for shoes.Manolo Blahnik has closed its only free-standing boutique in the United States.The small shop on West 54th Street in Midtown closed this week.Manolo Blahnik's stilettos shot to fame after the premiere of HBO's 'Sex and the City' in 1998.Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker frequently professed her love for the heels.It is not clear what prompted the boutique to close, but Manolos are still available at high-end stores.----------