7 On Your Side: Big savings on food, sporting goods, cruises in March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Deal seekers, we hope you're hungry because this month is great for buying certain food.
If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, check out deals on unsold Valentine's Day candy. And if you're getting in shape, March is also National Frozen Food Month, so stock up on your frozen veggies to throw in that smoothie.
You don't need St. Patrick's luck to score a deal In March. Consumer expert Janice Lieberman says savvy shoppers can get lucky if they know exactly where to look.
Pay a lot less at Payless -- the discount chain is going out of business. All stores are closing, which mean prices on shoes and accessories are slashed drastically. 7 On Your Side found sneakers that cost less than $12.
Also deeply discounted in this month are gift cards.
On GiftCardGranny.com, we saw loads of offers for up to $20 dollars off cards to places like Dick's Sporting Goods. This is a great time to get your golf gear without sinking your wallet. With the store's Golf-A-Thon event, customers can save up to 50 percent on bags, clubs, and clothing for the fairways.
If the slopes are more top of mind in March, you won't go downhill buying that winter coat -- even on name brands.
Winter apparel is on sale beginning this month, so look for clearance racks. At Ily in the Palisades Center Mall, hats and scarves are reduced to make way for spring shapewear.
If you'd rather warm up on vacation, Lieberman says March is like Black Friday for discounted cruises. Less than $100 a night to the Caribbean sounds good, right?
What else should you hold off on for now? The best prices for lingerie are found in June and July. Also, wait to buy a new smart phone. Prices usual drop after the world's biggest mobile phone show, MWC, which wrapped up Thursday in Barcelona. All sort of new tech stuff was rolled out, so expect a drop on previous generations soon.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side: Big savings on food, sporting goods, cruises in March
7 ON YOUR SIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News